Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) 12.46 % up, YTD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,196,755 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -9.74% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -68.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.77 and 91.52% above the 52-week low of $0.291. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Despite being -9.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the MNMD stock price touched $3.86-1 or saw a rise of 11.23%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved 12.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 56.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.13 while the price target rests at a high of $4.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.41% from current levels.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.59% with a share float percentage of 0.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are tru Independence LLC with over 167.29 Thousand shares worth more than $466.66 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, tru Independence LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gofen & Glossberg LLC, with the holding of over 72.5 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.24 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.