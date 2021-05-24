Shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) 2.29 % up, YTD

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,207,778 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.84 Million, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.99% during that session. The CYCN stock price is -186.26% off its 52-week high price of $8.96 and 33.55% above the 52-week low of $2.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 640.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 560.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Sporting 3.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the CYCN stock price touched $3.40-7 or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 2.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) have changed 13.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.8% from current levels.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +43%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.35% with a share float percentage of 82.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Slate Path Capital, LP with over 6.2 Million shares worth more than $17.29 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Slate Path Capital, LP held 18.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.73 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.61 Million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 1074904 shares of worth $3.29 Million while later fund manager owns 837.29 Thousand shares of worth $2.34 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.