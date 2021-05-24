Shares in Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) 45.02 % up, YTD

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 14,903,836 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.77 Million, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -7.72% during that session. The ADXS stock price is -207.84% off its 52-week high price of $1.57 and 48.24% above the 52-week low of $0.264. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Despite being -7.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the ADXS stock price touched $0.7597 or saw a rise of 33.43%. Year-to-date, Advaxis, Inc. shares have moved 45.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have changed 7.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 341.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +341.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 341.18% from current levels.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.3%.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.06% with a share float percentage of 12.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advaxis, Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.9 Million shares worth more than $2.87 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.6 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.91 Million and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 811182 shares of worth $282.86 Thousand while later fund manager owns 431.94 Thousand shares of worth $317.99 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.