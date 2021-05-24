Roblox Corporation (RBLX) investors to reap big returns again

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 31,672,579 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $88.37 per share which meant it gained $5.87 on the day or 7.12% during that session. The RBLX stock price is 4.18% off its 52-week high price of $84.68 and 31.54% above the 52-week low of $60.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $82 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +1.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.21% from the levels at last check today.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -256.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.1%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.92% with a share float percentage of 74.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roblox Corporation having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC with over 45.8 Million shares worth more than $2.97 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC held 8.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 40.43 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 Billion and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 1250585 shares of worth $81.08 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $65.97 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.