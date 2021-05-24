Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) surprises Wall Street with -9.89% stock price loss

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 859,142 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $450.04 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -9.89% during that session. The QTNT stock price is -118.7% off its 52-week high price of $8.77 and 14.96% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 601.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 692.2 Million shares.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Despite being -9.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the QTNT stock price touched $4.49-1 or saw a rise of 10.58%. Year-to-date, Quotient Limited shares have moved -22.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) have changed 5.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quotient Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.47%, compared to 20.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.1% and 21.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.8 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.7 Million and $8.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.1% for the current quarter and 6.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +25.3%.