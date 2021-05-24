Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) climbs 11.63%, marking win over bears

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 593,667 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.67 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.99 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 11.63% during that session. The QRHC stock price is -10.02% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 74.95% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 211.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) trade information

Sporting 11.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the QRHC stock price touched $5.49-9 or saw a rise of 9.11%. Year-to-date, Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares have moved 116.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) have changed 27.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +20.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.24% from the levels at last check today.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +134.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 20.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.22% with a share float percentage of 63.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quest Resource Holding Corporation having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 2.53 Million shares worth more than $5.83 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 13.71% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.9 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.39 Million and represent 10.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 13.71% shares in the company for having 2525000 shares of worth $6.36 Million while later fund manager owns 140Thousand shares of worth $546Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.