Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) surprises Wall Street with -6.19% stock price loss

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,999,325 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -6.19% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -684.56% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 21.79% above the 52-week low of $9.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Despite being -6.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the NKLA stock price touched $14.15- or saw a rise of 15.34%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved -21.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed 16.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 62.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +150.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.18% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nikola Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.58%, compared to 20.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -81.2% and -75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22373.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $20Million and $30Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50% for the current quarter and 5700% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -66.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.73% with a share float percentage of 47.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corporation having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 17.04 Million shares worth more than $260.01 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Norges Bank Investment Management held 4.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.45 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.74 Million and represent 3.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 4867806 shares of worth $74.28 Million while later fund manager owns 2.05 Million shares of worth $31.22 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.