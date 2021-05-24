Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) investors to reap big returns again

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 1,313,673 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $684Million, closed the recent trade at $29.83 per share which meant it lost -$3.13 on the day or -9.48% during that session. The NMM stock price is -22.23% off its 52-week high price of $36.46 and 81.53% above the 52-week low of $5.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 472Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) trade information

Despite being -9.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the NMM stock price touched $34.11- or saw a rise of 12.36%. Year-to-date, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares have moved 166.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) have changed -5.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 127.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +44.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.72% from the levels at last check today.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +377.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 946.07%, compared to 10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 522.5% and 353.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +122.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.33 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $46.55 Million and $60.53 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 205.8% for the current quarter and 152.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -6.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.08%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NMM Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 0.61%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.25% with a share float percentage of 8.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navios Maritime Partners L.P. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 292.61 Thousand shares worth more than $6.89 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 2.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Globeflex Capital L P, with the holding of over 181.97 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.29 Million and represent 1.6% of shares outstanding.