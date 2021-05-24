Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL): What is good about stock?

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,862,900 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.71 Million, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.04% during that session. The GRIL stock price is -163.01% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 22.6% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 909.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 465.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Sporting 5.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the GRIL stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Muscle Maker, Inc. shares have moved -16.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) have changed -5.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 151.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.5% with a share float percentage of 10.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Muscle Maker, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 592.87 Thousand shares worth more than $1.35 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 223.88 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $510.44 Thousand and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 487573 shares of worth $853.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 162.49 Thousand shares of worth $370.48 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.