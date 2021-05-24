Investor confidence shakens after Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) share prices loss -$0.18

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,640,166 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $507.98 Million, closed the last trade at $12.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The MUDS stock price is -46.15% off its 52-week high price of $18.78 and 24.59% above the 52-week low of $9.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.72% with a share float percentage of 84.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.48 Million shares worth more than $24.28 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.62 Million and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 207800 shares of worth $2.04 Million while later fund manager owns 15.48 Thousand shares of worth $151.89 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.