Investor confidence shakens after MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) share prices loss -$1.02

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has a beta value of 2 and has seen 5,116,049 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.3 Million, closed the last trade at $4.45 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -18.65% during that session. The MOSY stock price is -60% off its 52-week high price of $7.12 and 70.34% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

Despite being -18.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the MOSY stock price touched $6.50-3 or saw a rise of 31.54%. Year-to-date, MoSys, Inc. shares have moved 82.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have changed 23.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 695.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 163.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 349.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +349.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 349.44% from current levels.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.34 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.6% for the current quarter and -31.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.92% with a share float percentage of 24.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoSys, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 151.96 Thousand shares worth more than $586.58 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 72.99 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $281.75 Thousand and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 19875 shares of worth $76.72 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.09 Thousand shares of worth $24.61 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.