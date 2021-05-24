Investor confidence shakens after GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) share prices loss -$0.03

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 2,862,441 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.16 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.22% during that session. The JOB stock price is -361.11% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 40.74% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) trade information

Despite being -4.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the JOB stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 8.39%. Year-to-date, GEE Group, Inc. shares have moved -45.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) have changed -11.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 213.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 38.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 409.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +409.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 409.26% from the levels at last check today.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +144.4%.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.58% with a share float percentage of 35.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GEE Group, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 1.39 Million shares worth more than $1.39 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 392.34 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $390.57 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 77600 shares of worth $77.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 56.5 Thousand shares of worth $56.25 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.