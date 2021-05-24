Investor confidence returns after Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) share prices gain $0.01

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 1,006,247 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.74 Million, closed the last trade at $11.1 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The RHE stock price is -149.73% off its 52-week high price of $27.72 and 89.82% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 17 when the RHE stock price touched $15.30- or saw a rise of 27.45%. Year-to-date, Regional Health Properties, Inc. shares have moved 210.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) have changed 171.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 152.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 34.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 602.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $78 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +602.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 602.7% from current levels.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -132.9%.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.11% with a share float percentage of 13.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regional Health Properties, Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 80.1 Thousand shares worth more than $366.86 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 36.7 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.07 Thousand and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 11594 shares of worth $41.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.32 Thousand shares of worth $15.19 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.