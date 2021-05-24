Investor confidence returns after PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) share prices gain $1.89

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,274,713 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.74 per share which meant it gained $1.89 on the day or 11.92% during that session. The PCT stock price is -101.52% off its 52-week high price of $35.75 and 44.98% above the 52-week low of $9.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 11.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the PCT stock price touched $17.91- or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 9.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed -27.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 162.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +170.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 153.66% from current levels.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.