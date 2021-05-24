Investor confidence returns after Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) share prices gain $0.5

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) has a beta value of 3.82 and has seen 1,606,440 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.72 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.11 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 10.85% during that session. The ELYS stock price is -62.04% off its 52-week high price of $8.28 and 74.56% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 736.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 659.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Sporting 10.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the ELYS stock price touched $5.14-3 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, Elys Game Technology, Corp. shares have moved -15.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) have changed 17.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 248.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.69 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +56.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.92% from the levels at last check today.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +22%.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.17% with a share float percentage of 3.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elys Game Technology, Corp. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 240.79 Thousand shares worth more than $1.28 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 1.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 57.43 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.39 Thousand and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 9181 shares of worth $48.66 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.91 Thousand shares of worth $30.84 Thousand as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.