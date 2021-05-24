How is the U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) performance outlook for the coming months?

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 809,519 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.88% during that session. The USWS stock price is -251.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.37 and 76.04% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Despite being -5.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the USWS stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 19.76%. Year-to-date, U.S. Well Services, Inc. shares have moved 126.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) have changed 31.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.2 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from the levels at last check today.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Well Services, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +189.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.37%, compared to 35.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.6% and 89.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.45 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $93Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.84 Million and $44.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 114.5% for the current quarter and 111.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -100.3%.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.55% with a share float percentage of 52.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Well Services, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestview Partners III GP, LP with over 20.38 Million shares worth more than $21.19 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Crestview Partners III GP, LP held 22.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.4 Million and represent 11.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 575129 shares of worth $238.28 Thousand while later fund manager owns 342.24 Thousand shares of worth $141.79 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.