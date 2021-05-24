How is the TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) performance outlook for the coming months?

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) has a beta value of 0.17 and has seen 420,321 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.92% during that session. The GLG stock price is -272.22% off its 52-week high price of $4.02 and 12.04% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 373.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 971.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Despite being -0.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the GLG stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, TD Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -32.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) have changed -18.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 85.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5455.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +5455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5455.56% from the levels at last check today.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -76.6%.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.31% with a share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TD Holdings, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 89.29 Thousand shares worth more than $141.97 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 61.48 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.75 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 67854 shares of worth $134.35 Thousand while later fund manager owns 38.57 Thousand shares of worth $95.26 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.