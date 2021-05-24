How is the Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) performance outlook for the coming months?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 1,764,583 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $642.41 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.28 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The TGB stock price is -17.11% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 82.89% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the TGB stock price touched $2.56-1 or saw a rise of 10.77%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Limited shares have moved 73.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) have changed 24.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.05 while the price target rests at a high of $2.7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +18.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.09% from the levels at last check today.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taseko Mines Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +181.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 287.5%, compared to 30.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.3% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.77 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.7% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.1%.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.45% with a share float percentage of 18.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taseko Mines Limited having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 12.54 Million shares worth more than $16.55 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Benefit Street Partners, LLC held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 7.95 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.49 Million and represent 2.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 2928266 shares of worth $5.04 Million while later fund manager owns 1.43 Million shares of worth $1.7 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.