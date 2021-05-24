How is the Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) performance outlook for the coming months?

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 19,907,104 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.32 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.32 per share which meant it gained $5.36 on the day or 89.92% during that session. The SCPS stock price is -322.79% off its 52-week high price of $47.86 and 54.68% above the 52-week low of $5.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 64.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +76.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.68% from the levels at last check today.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -338.3%.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.77% with a share float percentage of 7.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scopus BioPharma Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 108.24 Thousand shares worth more than $914.6 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 92.1 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $778.28 Thousand and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.2% shares in the company for having 31069 shares of worth $262.53 Thousand while later fund manager owns 15.01 Thousand shares of worth $126.83 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.