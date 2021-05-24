How is the PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) performance outlook for the coming months?

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,492,005 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.47 per share which meant it lost -$3.2 on the day or -7.01% during that session. The PLBY stock price is -48.43% off its 52-week high price of $63.04 and 76.81% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Despite being -7.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 17 when the PLBY stock price touched $51.35- or saw a rise of 17.29%. Year-to-date, PLBY Group, Inc. shares have moved 304.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have changed -5.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.65% from current levels.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +104.2%.