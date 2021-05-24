How is the Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) performance outlook for the coming months?

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1,289,328 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.34 Million, closed the last trade at $2.94 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.8% during that session. The BRN stock price is -137.76% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 81.29% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 585.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 719.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

Sporting 2.8% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the BRN stock price touched $3.18-7 or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares have moved 131.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) have changed 38.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 66.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.7%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.9% with a share float percentage of 25.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnwell Industries, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 425.64 Thousand shares worth more than $1.09 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 82.07 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.91 Thousand and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 60000 shares of worth $76.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 44.2 Thousand shares of worth $56.14 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.