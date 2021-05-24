Here is a bargain stock you should look at : ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,089,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -8.77% off its 52-week high price of $47.37 and 73.96% above the 52-week low of $11.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.19.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.08% from current levels.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +103.8%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.41% with a share float percentage of 48.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are King Street Capital Management, LP with over 5.02 Million shares worth more than $122.1 Million. As of March 30, 2021, King Street Capital Management, LP held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 4.47 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.82 Million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.