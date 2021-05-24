Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 3,445,972 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $541.65 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The CLVS stock price is -119.37% off its 52-week high price of $11.1 and 19.37% above the 52-week low of $4.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Despite being -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the CLVS stock price touched $5.79-1 or saw a rise of 12.87%. Year-to-date, Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 5.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) have changed -17.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +137.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.71% from the levels at last check today.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.8%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.3% and 41.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.12 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $43.47 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +41.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 79.1%.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.23% with a share float percentage of 51.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clovis Oncology, Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 14.54 Million shares worth more than $69.77 Million. As of December 30, 2020, State Street Corporation held 13.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.85 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.86 Million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.91% shares in the company for having 8274604 shares of worth $58.09 Million while later fund manager owns 2.44 Million shares of worth $11.73 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.