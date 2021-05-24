Here is a bargain stock you should look at : BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,876,253 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $545.94 Million, closed the last trade at $9.75 per share which meant it lost -$2.92 on the day or -23.05% during that session. The BTCM stock price is -258.97% off its 52-week high price of $35 and 74.26% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 558.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 520.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Despite being -23.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the BTCM stock price touched $14.18- or saw a rise of 31.24%. Year-to-date, BIT Mining Limited shares have moved 8.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) have changed -39.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +65.8%.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.72% with a share float percentage of 9.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIT Mining Limited having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.5 Million shares worth more than $74.89 Million. As of March 30, 2021, SC China Holding Ltd held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 219.96 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.7 Million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 32963 shares of worth $704.42 Thousand while later fund manager owns 18.95 Thousand shares of worth $404.9 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.