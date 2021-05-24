Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) climbs 20.7%, marking win over bears

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,238,437 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.61 per share which meant it gained $3.02 on the day or 20.7% during that session. The GRCL stock price is -91.37% off its 52-week high price of $33.7 and 44.63% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 287.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 99.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +127.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.04% from current levels.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -36.7%.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.63% with a share float percentage of 32.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.88 Million shares worth more than $121.43 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 2.65 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.74 Million and represent 3.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 1112033 shares of worth $17.13 Million while later fund manager owns 589.35 Thousand shares of worth $12.21 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.