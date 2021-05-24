Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) climbs 6.02%, marking win over bears

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,052,910 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $462.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.04 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 6.02% during that session. The GTX stock price is -8.66% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and 91.76% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 596.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 280.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.77% from the levels at last check today.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $689.64 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $769.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $781Million and $830Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.7% for the current quarter and -7.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -74.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.5%.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.92% with a share float percentage of 28.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Garrett Motion Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp with over 121Thousand shares worth more than $536.03 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jet Capital Investors, L.P., with the holding of over 100Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $443Thousand and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 280000 shares of worth $1.24 Million while later fund manager owns 199.56 Thousand shares of worth $884.06 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.