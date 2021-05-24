Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) investors to reap big returns again

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 3,945,994 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.83 Million, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The FTFT stock price is -293.38% off its 52-week high price of $11.29 and 66.2% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the FTFT stock price touched $3.27-1 or saw a rise of 12.23%. Year-to-date, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares have moved 52.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) have changed -15.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 398.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.3 while the price target rests at a high of $14.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +398.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 398.26% from current levels.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -172.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.6% with a share float percentage of 3.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Future FinTech Group Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 173.33 Thousand shares worth more than $1.07 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 171.01 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 Million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 54135 shares of worth $210.59 Thousand while later fund manager owns 51.06 Thousand shares of worth $316.57 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.