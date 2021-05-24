Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Forecast to gain 230.03% to hit Consensus price target

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 2,817,473 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.64 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -308.41% off its 52-week high price of $13.6 and 69.67% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Despite being -1.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the SOLO stock price touched $3.53-5 or saw a rise of 5.57%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved -46.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -22.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 230.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.79 while the price target rests at a high of $14.86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +346.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 163.96% from the levels at last check today.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.74%, compared to 28% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.9% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +988.6%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.5%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.04% with a share float percentage of 16.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.04 Million shares worth more than $33.09 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 21.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.3 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.13 Million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 21.75% shares in the company for having 7039655 shares of worth $33.09 Million while later fund manager owns 145.94 Thousand shares of worth $903.34 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.