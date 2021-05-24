CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH): What is good about stock?

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1,577,903 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.4 Million, closed the last trade at $6.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -8.16% during that session. The CPSH stock price is -393.42% off its 52-week high price of $30 and 77.96% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 902.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Despite being -8.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the CPSH stock price touched $7.48-1 or saw a rise of 18.72%. Year-to-date, CPS Technologies Corporation shares have moved 118.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) have changed -20.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 530.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +240.8%.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.57% with a share float percentage of 17.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CPS Technologies Corporation having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 464.76 Thousand shares worth more than $6.08 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 242.66 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 Million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 109990 shares of worth $305.77 Thousand while later fund manager owns 79.79 Thousand shares of worth $221.82 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.