Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF): What is good about stock?

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 1,519,553 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $872.99 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.38 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 15.57% during that session. The MCF stock price is -26.94% off its 52-week high price of $5.56 and 75.11% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 678.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 894.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Sporting 15.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the MCF stock price touched $4.43-2 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares have moved 89.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) have changed 16.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +14.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.16% from the levels at last check today.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +41.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +59.3%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.73% with a share float percentage of 30.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Contango Oil & Gas Company having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.93 Million shares worth more than $34.83 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luther King Capital Management, with the holding of over 7.49 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.2 Million and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 3500000 shares of worth $8.02 Million while later fund manager owns 2.97 Million shares of worth $6.81 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.