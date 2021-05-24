Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecast to gain 33.99% to hit Consensus price target

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 27,813,161 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.24 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1% during that session. The CLF stock price is -25.55% off its 52-week high price of $22.9 and 73.57% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the CLF stock price touched $21.05- or saw a rise of 13.54%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved 25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed 1.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +80.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.65% from the levels at last check today.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -131.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.43%.