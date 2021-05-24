Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecast to gain 33.99% to hit Consensus price target – Marketing Sentinel

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecast to gain 33.99% to hit Consensus price target

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 27,813,161 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.24 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1% during that session. The CLF stock price is -25.55% off its 52-week high price of $22.9 and 73.57% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.5 Million shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the CLF stock price touched $21.05- or saw a rise of 13.54%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved 25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed 1.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +80.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.65% from the levels at last check today.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -131.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.43%.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.