Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Forecast to gain 7.14% to hit Consensus price target

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,076,040 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.95 Million, closed the last trade at $2.8 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 4.09% during that session. The APOP stock price is -155.36% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 41.07% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 274.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Sporting 4.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the APOP stock price touched $3.20-1 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares have moved 29.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have changed 17.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 97.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 46.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.14% from current levels.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.91% with a share float percentage of 16.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 147.93 Thousand shares worth more than $319.52 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 10.25 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.14 Thousand and represent 0.3% of shares outstanding.