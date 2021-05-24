Boom Or Bust: Where Does Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Go From Here?

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 29,913,758 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $412.74 Million, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The NAKD stock price is -541.51% off its 52-week high price of $3.4 and 87.53% above the 52-week low of $0.0661. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 86.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Despite being -2.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the NAKD stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 14.84%. Year-to-date, Naked Brand Group Limited shares have moved 175%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) have changed -3.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +98.2%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.22% with a share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naked Brand Group Limited having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 331.8 Thousand shares worth more than $237.24 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 252.3 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.4 Thousand and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.