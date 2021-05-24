Boom Or Bust: Where Does GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Go From Here?

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,765,600 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.66 per share which meant it lost -$2.93 on the day or -11.92% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -588.14% off its 52-week high price of $149.05 and 10.48% above the 52-week low of $19.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Despite being -11.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the GOTU stock price touched $26.19- or saw a rise of 17.3%. Year-to-date, GSX Techedu Inc. shares have moved -58.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have changed -26.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GSX Techedu Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.93%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -150% and -600% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +64.3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $291.67 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $435.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.3 Billion and $237.96 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -77.5% for the current quarter and 83% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -746.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.79% with a share float percentage of 66.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GSX Techedu Inc. having a total of 292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 10.85 Million shares worth more than $367.61 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Credit Suisse AG held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 7.77 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $263.22 Million and represent 5.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 789928 shares of worth $40.85 Million while later fund manager owns 667.39 Thousand shares of worth $22.61 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.