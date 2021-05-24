Boom Or Bust: Where Does Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock Go From Here?

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,787,210 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.38 Million, closed the last trade at $4.17 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 8.03% during that session. The AEI stock price is -607.19% off its 52-week high price of $29.49 and 18.47% above the 52-week low of $3.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +35.3%.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.11% with a share float percentage of 6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alset EHome International Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 22.25 Thousand shares worth more than $133.07 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 15207 shares of worth $175.94 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.13 Thousand shares of worth $70.92 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.