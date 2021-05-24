An in-depth look at the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) stock

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 195,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.39% during that session. The SNDL stock price is -428% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 81.6% above the 52-week low of $0.138. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 183.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 233.6 Million shares.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Despite being -2.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the SNDL stock price touched $0.7942 or saw a rise of 4.94%. Year-to-date, Sundial Growers Inc. shares have moved 59.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have changed -13.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 225.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sundial Growers Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +191.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.54%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.05 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.31 Million and $10.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -34.3% for the current quarter and 7.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -63.7%.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.75% with a share float percentage of 1.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sundial Growers Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 6.31 Million shares worth more than $2.99 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.85 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.3 Million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFI 50 ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 9059581 shares of worth $10.24 Million while later fund manager owns 217.46 Thousand shares of worth $245.73 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.