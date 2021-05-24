An in-depth look at the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) stock

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,517,803 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.4 Million, closed the last trade at $2.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.51% during that session. The EDTK stock price is -206.82% off its 52-week high price of $6.75 and 16.82% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 382.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 411.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

Despite being -3.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the EDTK stock price touched $2.35-6 or saw a rise of 6.38%. Year-to-date, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares have moved -28.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) have changed -7.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 176.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +15%.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.4% with a share float percentage of 0.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 12.55 Thousand shares worth more than $43.56 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 12.29 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.65 Thousand and represent 0.1% of shares outstanding.