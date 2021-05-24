An in-depth look at the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1,359,583 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $523.89 Million, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The QD stock price is -84.54% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 43.48% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qudian Inc. (QD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Despite being -2.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the QD stock price touched $2.18-5 or saw a rise of 5.05%. Year-to-date, Qudian Inc. shares have moved 50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) have changed 12.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qudian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.93% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 156.9% and 1400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.35 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $87.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $136.71 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -67.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.36%.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.71% with a share float percentage of 34.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qudian Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 5.72 Million shares worth more than $13.05 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 3.02% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 5.62 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.82 Million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 2452856 shares of worth $4.93 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $3.34 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.