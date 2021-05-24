An in-depth look at the Coursera, Inc. (COUR) stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,069,261 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.53 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 1.38% during that session. The COUR stock price is -66.61% off its 52-week high price of $62.53 and 13.16% above the 52-week low of $32.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coursera, Inc. (COUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.58% from current levels.

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -43%.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.91% with a share float percentage of 65.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coursera, Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 21.16 Million shares worth more than $952.06 Million. As of March 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 15.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 5.83 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $262.23 Million and represent 4.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 4634864 shares of worth $208.57 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $48.89 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.8% of company’s outstanding stock.