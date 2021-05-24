An in-depth look at the Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has a beta value of 3.31 and has seen 1,670,093 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.24 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31.72 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 3.73% during that session. The CLR stock price is -2.49% off its 52-week high price of $32.51 and 65.04% above the 52-week low of $11.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 21 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

Sporting 3.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the CLR stock price touched $32.22- or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, Continental Resources, Inc. shares have moved 93.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have changed 22.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +35.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.41% from the levels at last check today.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Continental Resources, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 269.23%, compared to 10.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.7% and 387.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +72.6%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $175.66 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 497.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -179.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10.74%.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 1.55%.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 82.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.38% with a share float percentage of 81.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Continental Resources, Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.64 Million shares worth more than $145.78 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.97 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.63 Million and represent 1.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.94% shares in the company for having 3443006 shares of worth $89.07 Million while later fund manager owns 2.51 Million shares of worth $60.74 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.