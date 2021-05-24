Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) surprises Wall Street with -2.79% stock price loss

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,175,604 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.15 Billion, closed the last trade at $53.36 per share which meant it lost -$1.53 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -175.3% off its 52-week high price of $146.9 and 12.86% above the 52-week low of $46.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63 while the price target rests at a high of $93. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.07% from current levels.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.71%.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.62% with a share float percentage of 73.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affirm Holdings, Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC with over 8.35 Million shares worth more than $590.56 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 8.18 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $578.49 Million and represent 5.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 1525840 shares of worth $107.91 Million while later fund manager owns 1.48 Million shares of worth $137.98 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1% of company’s outstanding stock.