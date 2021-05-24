-4.63% fall drives Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 4.54 and has seen 19,469,090 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -4.63% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -116.74% off its 52-week high price of $18.77 and 98.04% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Despite being -4.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the OCGN stock price touched $9.59-9 or saw a rise of 9.7%. Year-to-date, Ocugen, Inc. shares have moved 373.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed 33.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.62% from current levels.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ocugen, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2726.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 670.97%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 278.9% and 928.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +868574.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.79 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $140.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $43Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 197086% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +70.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +79%.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.43% with a share float percentage of 12.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen, Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.1 Million shares worth more than $55.03 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 5.03 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.18 Million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.35% shares in the company for having 6637849 shares of worth $12.15 Million while later fund manager owns 4.92 Million shares of worth $33.37 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.