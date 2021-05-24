360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) climbs 2.7%, marking win over bears

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,078,755 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $27.72 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 2.7% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -26.8% off its 52-week high price of $35.15 and 67.57% above the 52-week low of $8.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Sporting 2.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the QFIN stock price touched $28.65- or saw a rise of 3.84%. Year-to-date, 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares have moved 133.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed 2.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +120.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.05%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 229.2% and 7.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.2%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +37.2%.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.62% with a share float percentage of 64.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 DigiTech, Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. with over 13.57 Million shares worth more than $352.98 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 9.16 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.19 Million and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 1429124 shares of worth $24.87 Million while later fund manager owns 1.36 Million shares of worth $23.68 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.