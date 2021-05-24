-3.53% fall drives Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 704,823 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.21 Billion, closed the recent trade at $25.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The RUBY stock price is -53.13% off its 52-week high price of $38.71 and 83.39% above the 52-week low of $4.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 460.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Despite being -3.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the RUBY stock price touched $28.84- or saw a rise of 12.66%. Year-to-date, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 231.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have changed 2.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +58.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.89% from the levels at last check today.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -0.2%.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.01% with a share float percentage of 99.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 38.3 Million shares worth more than $290.67 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 47.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 11.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.36 Million and represent 14.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.79% shares in the company for having 4699423 shares of worth $48.78 Million while later fund manager owns 1.87 Million shares of worth $49.47 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.3% of company’s outstanding stock.