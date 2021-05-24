-2.85% fall drives China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 689,093 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.28 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.85% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -181.03% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 44.83% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 283.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) trade information

Despite being -2.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the CPHI stock price touched $0.633 or saw a rise of 7.9%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 30.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) have changed -31.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 407.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 204.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 675.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +675.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 675.86% from the levels at last check today.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +86.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.82% with a share float percentage of 6.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 507.28 Thousand shares worth more than $426.11 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 268.13 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.23 Thousand and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 195000 shares of worth $86.93 Thousand while later fund manager owns 40Thousand shares of worth $35.49 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.