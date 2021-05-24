-14.35% fall drives Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 6,198,785 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.19 Million, closed the last trade at $4.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -14.35% during that session. The PRPO stock price is -126.11% off its 52-week high price of $9.18 and 80.3% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Despite being -14.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the PRPO stock price touched $5.30-2 or saw a rise of 23.4%. Year-to-date, Precipio, Inc. shares have moved 96.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) have changed 106.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 830.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 59.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.41% from current levels.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precipio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.61% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.2% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +122.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +70.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +63.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.87% with a share float percentage of 4.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precipio, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 483.21 Thousand shares worth more than $1.12 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 336.2 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $776.62 Thousand and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 209095 shares of worth $432.83 Thousand while later fund manager owns 155.03 Thousand shares of worth $320.9 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.