-1.43% fall drives Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has a beta value of 2.81 and has seen 289,814 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $583.11 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.43% during that session. The WTTR stock price is -37.32% off its 52-week high price of $7.58 and 49.28% above the 52-week low of $2.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 312.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 506.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Despite being -1.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the WTTR stock price touched $6.53-1 or saw a rise of 15.93%. Year-to-date, Select Energy Services, Inc. shares have moved 33.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have changed 16.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 791.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.75 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +35.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.17% from the levels at last check today.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Select Energy Services, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.44%, compared to 35.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.9% and 80.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $158Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $174Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $92.24 Million and $103.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.3% for the current quarter and 68.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +87.9%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.03% with a share float percentage of 82.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Select Energy Services, Inc. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 16.19 Million shares worth more than $66.38 Million. As of December 30, 2020, SCF Partners, Inc. held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.06 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.74 Million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 2315117 shares of worth $11.53 Million while later fund manager owns 1.94 Million shares of worth $7.95 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.