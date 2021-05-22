Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Received A -32.22% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s traded shares were 183,912, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.48% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the ZYME share is $59.03, that puts it down -106.47% from that peak though still a striking +13.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 323.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 431.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ZYME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.06.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.63, which implies an increase of 84.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $74 respectively. As a result, ZYME is trading at a discount of 158.83% off the target high and 25.92% off the low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.1%. While earnings are projected to return 6.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 11% per annum.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Biggest Investors

Zymeworks Inc. insiders own 4.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.24%, with the float percentage being 78.5%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.8 Million shares (or 14.73% of all shares), a total value of $321.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.3 Million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 9.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $203.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 867,545 shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 709.2 Thousand, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $25.75 Million.