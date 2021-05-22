What Will The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Be Like After It Drops -18% From Its Highs?

During the last session, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s traded shares were 555,184, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.5% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the CAKE share is $65.81, that puts it down -18% from that peak though still a striking +64.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 735.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 724.75 Million shares over the past three months.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. CAKE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.29, which implies an increase of 11.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $71 respectively. As a result, CAKE is trading at a discount of 27.31% off the target high and -19.31% off the low.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) shares have gone up +54.27% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 180.5% this quarter and then jump 290.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $736.77 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $734.19 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $305.59 Million and $517.72 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 141.1% and then jump by 41.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.5%. While earnings are projected to return -321% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.16% per annum.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s Biggest Investors

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated insiders own 7.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.14%, with the float percentage being 92.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 Million shares (or 16.04% of all shares), a total value of $436.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $252.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,810,219 shares. This amounts to just over 6.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $164.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 Million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $55.59 Million.