What Will Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Be Like After It Drops -187.5% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s traded shares were 428,541, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 4% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SNGX share is $2.99, that puts it down -187.5% from that peak though still a striking +17.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $41.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 702.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. SNGX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX): Trading Information

Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) registered a 4% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.85%, and it has moved by -22.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.75%. The short interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is 1.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 92.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, SNGX is trading at a discount of 92.31% off the target high and 92.31% off the low.

Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Soligenix, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) shares have jump down -52.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.44% against 9.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -20% this quarter and then fall -116.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -10.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $360Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $505Million and $609Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -28.7% and then fell by -40.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.5%. While earnings are projected to return -33.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 1% per annum.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Biggest Investors

Soligenix, Inc. insiders own 2.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.31%, with the float percentage being 9.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 909.16 Thousand shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 787.83 Thousand shares, is of Knoll Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.01 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 608,979 shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $779.49 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 219.7 Thousand, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $281.22 Thousand.